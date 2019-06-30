MURRYSVILLE - Murrysville Police are asking for help locating a missing man who has dementia.
Robert Ludwig, 72, was last seen around 8:15 Saturday night. He was wearing a white Pirates hat, peach T-shirt, white gum shorts and silver or gray Asics shoes.
Ludwig has a history of walking away from his house in Murrysville.
Police said he may be walking towards Swissvale.
If you seem him, please call 724-836-1551.
