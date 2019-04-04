  • Man sentenced in strangulation death of girlfriend

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Ross Township man who pleaded guilty to strangling his girlfriend to death has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

    Robert Metz Sr., 68, pleaded guilty to third degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news in the North Hills. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Metz told police that he and Dolores Miller had recently ended a romantic relationship and Miller was retrieving some of her belongings when the incident happened. 

    She was found dead at the Perrytown Apartments on Highland Pines Drive in June.

    Channel 11 News spoke with Miller's daughter following today's sentence. Her reaction, on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    According to police, Metz told them he tried to cover up the crime by driving Miller's car to Rivers Casino so it couldn't be traced to him.

    >>RELATED: Missing woman found dead in Ross apartment, boyfriend in custody

    He's also accused of throwing her phone into North Park Lake.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories