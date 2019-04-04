ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Ross Township man who pleaded guilty to strangling his girlfriend to death has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.
Robert Metz Sr., 68, pleaded guilty to third degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Metz told police that he and Dolores Miller had recently ended a romantic relationship and Miller was retrieving some of her belongings when the incident happened.
She was found dead at the Perrytown Apartments on Highland Pines Drive in June.
According to police, Metz told them he tried to cover up the crime by driving Miller's car to Rivers Casino so it couldn't be traced to him.
He's also accused of throwing her phone into North Park Lake.
