PITTSBURGH - Forty-three years after he was killed during a robbery gone wrong, the family of Nicholas Morena wants to make sure one of the men responsible for the crime stays in prison.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons voted unanimously for Robert Wideman to receive clemency in his second-degree murder conviction.
The decision of a pardon is now on the desk of Governor Tom Wolf.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin sat down with Morena's sister for a one-on-one interview. Hear her emotional message to Gov. Wolf and find out why the prosecutors who tried the case want Wideman granted clemency on 11 News at 6.
