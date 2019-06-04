PITTSBURGH - A second car could be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Penn Hills last month.
According to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, new evidence was presented in court on Tuesday during a bail hearing for Surron Burch, the man arrested for allegedly hitting Joseph Morris and leaving him behind to die.
That evidence shows that Morris was not dragged by the car Burch was driving.
We're working to find out what this means for the current case, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
