Rush hour traffic backed up due to crash involving tractor-trailer just past Veterans Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A multi-vehicle crash has rush hour traffic backed up on I-279 leading to the Veterans Bridge.

The crash happened on I-579 northbound at the end of the interstate just after 5 p.m., PennDOT said.

Our crew at the scene saw a tractor-trailer that was involved in the crash.

Traffic cameras show the right lane is blocked.

Allegheny County 911 said no one was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

