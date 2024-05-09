Rush hour traffic backed up due to crash involving tractor-trailer just past Veterans Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A multi-vehicle crash has rush hour traffic backed up on I-279 leading to the Veterans Bridge.
The crash happened on I-579 northbound at the end of the interstate just after 5 p.m., PennDOT said.
Our crew at the scene saw a tractor-trailer that was involved in the crash.
Traffic cameras show the right lane is blocked.
Allegheny County 911 said no one was hurt in the crash.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-579 northbound at (End Of I-579). There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 9, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
