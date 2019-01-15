Robot to help out in supermarkets

Pennsylvania-based Giant Food is introducing a new robotic assistant to all its stores in the next few months.
The tall, googly-eyed robot is called Marty.
Officials with Giant Food say Marty identifies hazards like spills so associates can spend more time serving customers.
Marty has had successful trial runs in Harrisburg and in Carlisle, where Giant Food is headquartered.
The robot will be rolled out at 172 Giant Food and Martin's Food stores by mid-year.
