PITTSBURGH - UPMC President and CEO Jeffrey Romoff saw a boost in his total compensation last fiscal year, rising to $8.54 million in 2017-18, compared with $6.11 million in 2016-17.
It included $3.56 million in bonuses and incentives atop Romoff’s $961,037 base salary that was unchanged, according to annual financial disclosures to the Internal Revenue Service that UPMC released late Thursday. The bonus and incentives were up slightly from $3.4 million a year ago. What the IRS defines as other reportable compensation rose from $423,952 in fiscal year 2017 to $2.3 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase was due to the timing of when Romoff's deferred compensation were awarded in 2016 and 2017. He and other UPMC employees have deferred compensation listed under other reportable compensation.
Pittsburgh Business Times
