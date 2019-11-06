PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (11/6/19): Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) reopened in both directions by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A stretch of the roadway had been closed since Sunday while crews moved the new Shaler Street Bridge into place. While Route 19 is back open, the bridge will not open to traffic for about two weeks.
ORIGINAL STORY: Part of Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) is closed through Wednesday morning so crews can replace the Shaler Street Bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
Using accelerated bridge construction techniques, the new Shaler Street Bridge -- which has been constructed in a temporary staging area -- will be moved to its permanent location, PennDOT officials said.
Route 19 is closed according to the following schedule:
- Southbound Route 19 closed to traffic at 2 p.m. Sunday. It will remain closed continuously through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning between the West End Circle (and associated ramps) to Parkway West.
- Northbound Route 19 closed to traffic at 7 p.m. Sunday. It will remain closed continuously through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning between the on-ramp to the Parkway West and the West End Circle.
During the closure, the following detours will be posted:
Northbound Route 19
- Take the left-hand ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport
- Turn right onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto Greentree Road
- Greentree Road becomes Wabash Street
- Turn right onto South Main Street
- Follow South Main Street to the West End Circle
- End detour
Southbound Route 19
- From the West End Circle, take Steuben Street
- Turn left onto Short Street
- Bear right onto South Main Street
- Turn left onto Wabash Street
- Wabash Street becomes Greentree Road
- Turn left onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to I-376 Parkway West
- To continue to southbound Route 19, bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
- Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
- Take the South Truck 19/51 ramp (Exit 69B) toward Uniontown
- End detour
PennDOT officials said work on the new bridge will continue for about two weeks before the span opens to traffic.
The bridge replacement is part of a $14.55 million improvement project that also includes concrete reconstruction of Route 19, median barrier replacement, lengthening of the Wabash Street deceleration ramp, sign structure replacements and ramp reconstruction work, according to PennDOT.
