BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A major construction project is starting on Route 50 Tuesday.
It will impact drivers in Cecil Township and Bridgeville.
Crews are working on a new bridge for the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which is part of the Southern Beltway project.
Starting Tuesday morning, the road will be down to one lane between Mills Run Road and Cecil Henderson Road eastbound.
The road will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night for the next month.
The detour is onto Interstate 79.
