Ruling could come soon in landmark lawsuit between NCAA, man over his development of ALS

A local firefighter is suing the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
He claims playing college football caused his Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, otherwise known as ALS.
Closing arguments in the historic trial came to an end on Wednesday.
We're walking you through the case, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Former Cal U player sues NCAA over development of ALS
