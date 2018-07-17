  • Rundown, condemned buildings to be demolished in Washington Co.

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - More than a dozen rundown and condemned buildings will be demolished in the city of Washington.

    City officials are working to target problem properties.

    The mayor told Channel 11 he has $300,000 to use to clean up the city, using a large amount of it to tear down homes that are not just unsightly, but unsafe.  

    Some of the homes can't even be seen from the road because they're covered in trees and brush.

