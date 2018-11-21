  • Woman charged in deadly crash on 10th Street Bypass

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle after a multivehicle crash that killed a man in May on downtown Pittsburgh’s 10th Street Bypass, police said Friday.

    An arrest warrant has been issued for Desiree Nelson in connection to the crash, which involved two SUVs and a car.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    One of the SUVs crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled, causing a car to crash into another SUV.

    The 61-year-old driver of the car, Michael Markilinski, of Crescent Township, died at a hospital.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Grandfather killed in 10th Street Bypass crash

    Nelson is not yet in police custody, but arrangements have been made for her to turn herself in, police said.

    In addition to homicide by vehicle, Nelson faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, recklessly endangering children and several traffic citations.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories