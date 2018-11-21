Woman charged in deadly crash on 10th Street Bypass

PITTSBURGH - A woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle after a multivehicle crash that killed a man in May on downtown Pittsburgh’s 10th Street Bypass, police said Friday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Desiree Nelson in connection to the crash, which involved two SUVs and a car.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
One of the SUVs crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled, causing a car to crash into another SUV.
The 61-year-old driver of the car, Michael Markilinski, of Crescent Township, died at a hospital.
PREVIOUS STORY: Grandfather killed in 10th Street Bypass crash
Nelson is not yet in police custody, but arrangements have been made for her to turn herself in, police said.
In addition to homicide by vehicle, Nelson faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, recklessly endangering children and several traffic citations.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- Local woman goes missing while vacationing in Mexico
- ‘There's blood everywhere': 911 call released in former judge's alleged killing of ex-wife
- VIDEO: Three major retailers announce new gift card restrictions to prevent scams
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}