School bus driver run over by own bus, police say

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A school bus driver was knocked down and run over by his own bus at Mon Valley School on Tuesday, police said.
Authorities responded to the accident around 2:19 p.m. where they found the 59-year-old driver lying in the parking area and the school bus crashed into a fence.
Police said the driver was conscious, but suffered a significant leg injury and a head injury.
He was transported to a Pittsburgh trauma center by helicopter, according to police.
Investigators said the bus driver was trying to park the empty school bus, and when he exited, the bus began to move backwards, knocking him down and running over his leg.
The school bus, owned by First Student, was impounded pending an investigation.
