Schools using state grant money to improve nutrition for students

Gov. Tom Wolf awarded $5 million in grants to school districts across the state this week to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day.
Several of these schools awarded are in the Pittsburgh area.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith visited one school to learn how these funds will be applied and spoke with parents about what this means for the children, for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
