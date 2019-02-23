SCOTT TOWNSHIP CRASH: Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Scott Township are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Carothers Avenue and Route 50 (Washington Avenue).
Scott: Vehicle crash into pedestrian - Washington Avenue at Carothers Avenue. Washington Avenue is closed in the area. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 22, 2019
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing prostitution charge in Florida
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- Mother charged after baby overdoses days before 1st birthday
- VIDEO: Alabama Woman Accused of Trolling Obituaries to Find Burglary Victims
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}