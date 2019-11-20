WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for a deadly home invasion in Wilkinsburg.
Allegheny County police said Brandon Franklin, 22, shot and killed a 42-year-old man inside a home on Woodlawn Avenue around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect captured on camera in deadly home invasion, shooting
When officers arrived, the victim was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives learned there were three men, a woman and a baby inside when two men barged into the home after knocking on the door and held them all at gunpoint.
A witness told police the victim was holding the baby when he was confronted in a bedroom, and he was shot as soon as he put the child down, according to a criminal complaint.
Through surveillance cameras that captured the incident and help from the community, detectives identified the suspect as Franklin.
Franklin is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, robbery, burglary and recklessly endangering another person.
Police described Franklin as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Franklin is known to frequent Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.
Anyone with information about where Franklin might be is asked to call police.
