    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

    Dolores Miller, 56, was last seen leaving work Sunday at the Westin Convention Center downtown.

    The Sheraden woman is described as 5'5" weighing 165 pounds with brown hair.

    Miller drives a 2017 gray Mazda-3 sedan with the license plate D-K-N-2-6-2-3.

    If you know where Miller is, call police at 412-323-7141.

