ERIE, Pa. - It’s called stiff person syndrome, and it affects one person out of a million. 18-year-old Kylie Allen-Kulyk is that one person.
According to Erie News Now, Kylie’s family asked the community to help fill her room with get well wishes. Her family said Kylie’s body rejected chemo treatments, and a ventilator had to be used to give her body a break.
Erie News Now reported Kylie is at UPMC Hamot in Erie, and her family hoped to have e-cards from the hospital’s website filling her room when she woke up.
According to Erie News Now, stiff person syndrome causes excruciating muscle spasms that can be strong enough to tear ligaments and break bones.
Kylie had been in the hospital for over 75 days since the start of the year.
Click here to send Kylie an e-card for when she wakes up.
