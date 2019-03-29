  • Several people, pets escape Clairton house fire

    Updated:

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in Clairton on Thursday night. 

    The house on Constitution Circle was fully engulfed in flames when Channel 11's Erin Clarke arrived at the scene.

    Sources told Clarke that the fire started because of a grill on a porch.

    The Clairton fire captain said that two adults, three kids and three dogs got out safely. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories