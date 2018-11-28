SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several vehicles, including a transit bus and tractor trailer, were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on Route 422 in Lawrence County.
Police were unable to confirm details, but a Channel 11 photographer on the seen saw two passenger vehicles that had rolled over.
The crash happened in Shenango Township near the Sheetz.
A passenger said there were about 20 people on the bus at the time of the crash, although she was unsure if anyone was injured. The bus did not appear to have any major damage.
The tractor trailer that was involved stopped further down the road and Channel 11's photographer was unable to see it.
