Sewer line repairs force North Side road closure

    PITTSBURGH - Crews are working to repair a 72-inch sewer line in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood, officials said.

    The repairs started Tuesday night are being made along Columbus Avenue, which is closed between Beaver Avenue and Metropolitan Street. The closure will remain in effect until work is completed.

    Off-duty police officers are directing traffic around the work zone.

    According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, an interruption to water service is not anticipated.

