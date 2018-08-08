Sewer line repairs force North Side road closure

PITTSBURGH - Crews are working to repair a 72-inch sewer line in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood, officials said.
The repairs started Tuesday night are being made along Columbus Avenue, which is closed between Beaver Avenue and Metropolitan Street. The closure will remain in effect until work is completed.
We’re checking in on the progress crews are making -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Off-duty police officers are directing traffic around the work zone.
According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, an interruption to water service is not anticipated.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 members of Hill District gang indicted on federal RICO charges
- Amazon hiring more than 200 work-from-home positions
- Ohio mother who died of drug overdose was ‘thrown away like a bag of trash,' family says
- VIDEO: Great White Shark Jumps Out of Water at Researcher's Feet
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}