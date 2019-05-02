  • SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED: Deputies arrested a wanted sex offender after hunting him for weeks

    By: Bradford Arick

    The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted sex offender following two convictions involving the physical and sexual assault of young children.

    According to release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 35-year-old Roger Coyne after searching for him for the last two weeks. Deputies said they went to a Munhall address where they saw Coyne’s girlfriend getting out of a vehicle. Deputies said they explained why they were there and Coyne’s girlfriend escorted them into her apartment where they found him sleeping on a couch.

    The release said Coyne was found guilty in 2016 on charges he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old and broke a two-year-old child’s arm. Part of Coyne’s sentenced involved him registering as a sexual offender. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Coyne did not appear for a court hearing and an arrest warrant was issued.

    Coyne and his girlfriend were arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

