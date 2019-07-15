  • Neighbors blame nearby creek, township officials as flood cleanup continues

    SHALER, Pa. - Shaler residents are still cleaning up from last week's storms that dropped large amounts of rain repeatedly in a short amount of time.

    Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Department brought in several dumpsters for flood victims, where people can toss in damaged items.

    Neighbors said they're still dealing with muck and mud left over after the Little Pine Creek spilled its banks. 

    On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace talks with people living along the creek about why they're upset at township officials after this latest round of high water.

