SHALER, Pa. - Shaler residents are still cleaning up from last week's storms that dropped large amounts of rain repeatedly in a short amount of time.
Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Department brought in several dumpsters for flood victims, where people can toss in damaged items.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Neighbors said they're still dealing with muck and mud left over after the Little Pine Creek spilled its banks.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace talks with people living along the creek about why they're upset at township officials after this latest round of high water.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for man charged in 11-month-old's death
- 2 dead, dozens hurt after pendulum ride breaks at amusement park
- Woman hit by car after getting off bus in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}