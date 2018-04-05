  • Sheetz hiring 2,500 additional employees

    Updated:

    ALTOONA, Pa. - Sheetz will hold open interviews next week for more than 2,500 jobs company-wide.

    The Altoona-based company is looking for full-time and part-time employees at many of its 568 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

    Related Headlines

    Over 1,200 of those jobs will be in Pennsylvania.

    “Our employees are so important to us,” Stephanie Doliveira, vice president of human resources, said in a news release. “We are deeply committed to investing in our people, rewarding our employees and attracting the best talent for the job whether it's in the distribution centers, food production facilities, corporate office or one of our store locations.”

    Open interviews will be held Wednesday at all Sheetz locations.

    Prospective employees can visit https://jobs.sheetz.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheetz hiring 2,500 additional employees

  • Headline Goes Here

    Job alert: Amazon, AT&T and Uber are hiring like crazy in April

  • Headline Goes Here

    Job alert: LinkedIn reveals top 10 companies for 2018

  • Headline Goes Here

    New report: 18 occupations with the most job growth

  • Headline Goes Here

    Daughter of Steve Jobs is working on a memoir