Sheetz hiring 2,500 additional employees

ALTOONA, Pa. - Sheetz will hold open interviews next week for more than 2,500 jobs company-wide.
The Altoona-based company is looking for full-time and part-time employees at many of its 568 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.
Over 1,200 of those jobs will be in Pennsylvania.
“Our employees are so important to us,” Stephanie Doliveira, vice president of human resources, said in a news release. “We are deeply committed to investing in our people, rewarding our employees and attracting the best talent for the job whether it's in the distribution centers, food production facilities, corporate office or one of our store locations.”
Open interviews will be held Wednesday at all Sheetz locations.
Prospective employees can visit https://jobs.sheetz.com.
