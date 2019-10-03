  • Sheetz raising employee wages with $16.8 million investment

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A $16.8 million investment by Sheetz will give nearly all its store employees an increase in wages, the company announced Wednesday.

    Sheetz has 596 stores, including 279 in Pennsylvania. Other locations are in Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

    Related Headlines

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    “Our goal is to provide competitive wages and full time hours to as many employees as possible as well as providing quarterly bonuses as a way for employees to share in our success,” Sheetz president Travis Sheetz said in a news release.

    Sheetz currently has more than 20,000 employees and nearly 3,000 open positions.

    According to the company, nearly all employees will see an increase in wages or have already received an increase within the last year. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories