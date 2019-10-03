PITTSBURGH - A $16.8 million investment by Sheetz will give nearly all its store employees an increase in wages, the company announced Wednesday.
Sheetz has 596 stores, including 279 in Pennsylvania. Other locations are in Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“Our goal is to provide competitive wages and full time hours to as many employees as possible as well as providing quarterly bonuses as a way for employees to share in our success,” Sheetz president Travis Sheetz said in a news release.
Sheetz currently has more than 20,000 employees and nearly 3,000 open positions.
According to the company, nearly all employees will see an increase in wages or have already received an increase within the last year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Grandparents question hospital's actions prior to nationwide hunt for couple and their newborn
- Coroner called to crash that shut down Beaver County road for several hours
- Dashcam captures thief's priceless expression as he's caught in act
- VIDEO: 'I just felt helpless.' Man followed home from bank, robbed of $2,000
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}