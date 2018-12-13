  • Ski slopes, snow tubing hill set to open at Boyce Park

    PLUM, Pa. - Get ready to hit the slopes! The ski slopes at Boyce Park in Plum will open Friday. 

    Allegheny County Parks officials said the slopes will open for the season at 3:30 p.m. with a base of 18”inches to 48 inches of snow. 

    Skiing and snowboard hours are Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.,  9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m to 9:30 p.m. on the weekends.

    You’ll also find Western Pennsylvania’s steepest snow tubing hill at Boyce Park.  The hill also opens Friday at 4:30 p.m.

    The park will stay open through the middle of March, weather permitting.

