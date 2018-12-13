PLUM, Pa. - Get ready to hit the slopes! The ski slopes at Boyce Park in Plum will open Friday.
Allegheny County Parks officials said the slopes will open for the season at 3:30 p.m. with a base of 18”inches to 48 inches of snow.
Skiing and snowboard hours are Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m to 9:30 p.m. on the weekends.
You’ll also find Western Pennsylvania’s steepest snow tubing hill at Boyce Park. The hill also opens Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The park will stay open through the middle of March, weather permitting.
