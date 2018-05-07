  • Smash-and-grab thefts plaguing Pittsburgh neighborhoods

    A car break-in is a relatively common crime, but the way it’s happening has some residents in Squirrel Hill concerned.

    11 Investigates dug through crime reports from Pittsburgh Police Zone 4, which covers the city’s eastern neighborhoods. Those reports show a growing number of car windows being smashed in the middle of the day.

    A dozen incidents happened in Squirrel Hill just within the last month.

