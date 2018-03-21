  • Snow causes front porch of home to collapse

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Snow is believed to be the cause of a porch collapse in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

    A neighbor told Channel 11 he saw the front porch come crashing down.

    The owner of the home said no one currently lives there, but his grandson was planning on moving in there soon.

    No one was hurt.

    Channel 11's Gordon Loesch will be LIVE from the scene with more information, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Snow causes front porch of home to collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Icy spots possible after record snowfall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teachers in Gateway School District authorize strike

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents, teachers upset about late calls for school delays, closings

  • Headline Goes Here

    A minute-by-minute look at Wednesday's spring snow storm