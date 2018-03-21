Snow causes front porch of home to collapse

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Snow is believed to be the cause of a porch collapse in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.
Snow believed to be cause of porch collapse in Homewood. Neighbor says he saw it come crashing down. No one hurt.— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) March 21, 2018
A neighbor told Channel 11 he saw the front porch come crashing down.
The owner of the home said no one currently lives there, but his grandson was planning on moving in there soon.
No one was hurt.
