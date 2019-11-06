  • Preparing for winter: PennDOT training snow plow operators

    To prepare for the snow, PennDOT is training its snow plow operators to use a unique type of plow.

    All this week, operators in District 12 have been brushing up on how to use wing plows.

    They drive a half-mile course, with exercises on backing up and turning around.

    The course also aims to mimic possible obstacles drivers could face on the roads, like mailboxes if they're plowing near houses.

    PennDOT is also looking to hire about 70 temporary plow operators for the season.

    Click here for more information if you're interested in applying. 

