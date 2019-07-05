PITTSBURGH - If you're looking to eat a Pittsburgh sandwich Sunday while watching the World Cup Championship Game, Primanti Brothers wants you to come to one of its locations.
All locations will be opening at 10:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to watch the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team compete.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Sports alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Each restaurant will offer food and drink deals.
For a full list of locations, click HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shot as crowds left fireworks show downtown; police asking witnesses to come forward
- Traffic backed up on Parkway East after reports of person running in between cars after crash
- 6-year-old girl hit by firework, taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-279
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}