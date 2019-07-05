  • Soccer and a sandwich? All Primanti Bros. locations opening early Sunday for World Cup game

    PITTSBURGH - If you're looking to eat a Pittsburgh sandwich Sunday while watching the World Cup Championship Game, Primanti Brothers wants you to come to one of its locations.

    All locations will be opening at 10:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to watch the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team compete.

    Each restaurant will offer food and drink deals.

    For a full list of locations, click HERE.

