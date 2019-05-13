Someone used local man's mail to steal his identity, he claims

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A local man told Channel 11 someone used the U.S. Postal Service to steal his identity.
He claims someone forwarded his mail hundreds of miles away to an empty house in Pompano Beach, Florida, then opened a credit card in his name.
Police have said he may not be the only victim.
We're finding out how this could easily happen to you, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
