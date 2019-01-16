A Knoch High School student remains behind bars, for 10 days after being charged with posting a threatening video to Snapchat.
RELATED: Police: Student shoots AK-style rifle in Snapchat video captioned ‘Training for prom walk'
Jason Bowen, 18, was firing an AK-47 in the video, police say, with the captain “Training for prom walk.”
Bowen was in court Wednesday, and his attorney is trying to get his bond reduced so he can go home.
Amy Marcinkiewicz was at the hearing and talking to the Bowen’s attorney about what happens next, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems hitting area Wednesday
- Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm
- Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner
- VIDEO: Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Seized in Airline Drug Bust
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}