    A Knoch High School student remains behind bars, for 10 days after being charged with posting a threatening video to Snapchat. 

    Jason Bowen, 18, was firing an AK-47 in the video, police say, with the captain “Training for prom walk.”

    Bowen was in court Wednesday, and his attorney is trying to get his bond reduced so he can go home.

    Amy Marcinkiewicz was at the hearing and talking to the Bowen’s attorney about what happens next, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

