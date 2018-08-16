South Hills community cracking down on jaywalkers

MT. LEBANON, Pa. - One South Hills community is cracking down on jaywalkers because they've been causing so many accidents.
The Mt. Lebanon Police Department recently received a $40,000 grant from the federal government targeting pedestrian safety. That led officers to begin enforcing jaywalking laws this week, giving warnings and, in some cases, tickets.
The initiative is also targeting drivers and is proving effective.
