  • South Hills community cracking down on jaywalkers

    Updated:

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - One South Hills community is cracking down on jaywalkers because they've been causing so many accidents. 

    The Mt. Lebanon Police Department recently received a $40,000 grant from the federal government targeting pedestrian safety. That led officers to begin enforcing jaywalking laws this week, giving warnings and, in some cases, tickets.

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The initiative is also targeting drivers and is proving effective.

    Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Aaron Martin.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories