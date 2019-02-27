PITTSBURGH - A third member of the Pagans motorcycle club has filed a lawsuit against the City of Pittsburgh after an altercation with undercover police officers in a bar.
The fight took place in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 12 at Kopys bar in the South Side.
Initially, several members of the motorcycle club were charged, but those charges have since been dropped.
According to court documents, the officers were at the bar to investigate a drug complaint when the fight broke out.
