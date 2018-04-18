  • Spider-Man, superhero friends wash windows at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Spider-Man and his superhero friends washed windows Wednesday morning at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

    The superheroes brightened the day for the hospital’s patients, who got a glimpse of the superheroes as they rappelled down the building.

    Batman, Captain America and Superman joined Spider-Man, wearing “donate life” capes in celebration of National Donate Life Month.

