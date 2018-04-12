  • Attorney: Missing woman's boyfriend has nothing to hide

    The boyfriend of a missing Latrobe woman has nothing to hide and is willing to talk to police, his attorney told Channel 11.

    Cassandra Gross, 51, was reported missing Tuesday, three days after her mother last heard from her. Gross’ vehicle was found burned in a Westmoreland County park Tuesday evening.

    David Shrager said police want to talk to his client, Tom Stanko, simply because of Gross’ disappearance. He said their last interaction was a text Stanko sent when he and Gross were supposed to go to the mall together that went unanswered.

    Stanko has not been charged with any crime.

