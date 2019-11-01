MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - State police are investigating after there was a “slew of break-ins” at a Chevrolet Dealership in Westmoreland County.
The break-ins happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crivelli Chevrolet Buick Inc. in Mt. Pleasant.
According to a Facebook post from the dealership, the vehicle that was involved in the break-ins was a black, mid-2000s Chevrolet/GMC extended cab.
The vehicle was seen on video by the dealership’s surveillance cameras.
No arrests have been made, and state troopers are investigating the incident.
The dealership asked anyone with information regarding the vehicle or people involved to reach out to them or state police.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko spoke with officers about the incident. See the full surveillance video – on 11 News at 5:15.
