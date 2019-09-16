PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers moved up one spot in the ranking of the NFL teams by franchise value, according to a report released this week by Forbes Media LLC.
Forbes ranks the NFL teams by value each year. You can see where each team ranked by clicking on the slideshow above.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- It's just a drill: You might see low-flying helicopters, hear explosions this week in Pittsburgh
- Father of child beaten, punctured by needles speaks after suspect turns himself in
- School custodian comforts student with autism in heartwarming viral photo
- VIDEO: girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}