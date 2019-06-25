STONEWALL RIOTS: Pittsburgh leaders use 50th anniversary of Stonewall Riots to promote inclusion

PITTSBURGH - On the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, city leaders in Pittsburgh are hoping to make changes to commemorate what happened.
The riots are considered a catalyst for the gay rights movement, and yet for many LGBT people, the struggle for equality continues.
Now, council members and other Pittsburgh leaders are joining with activists to promote change.
"The changes that are going to be introduced today in City Council are intended to have our city code reflect and represent and protect our community as it exists today," Council President Bruce Kraus said.
Among the proposed changes are a more inclusive definition for sexual orientation, a new definition for gender identity, listing gender identity and gender expression as protected classes and using more gender-inclusive language.
"We must be champions for ourselves and for each other because our destinies are hitched to one another," Councilwoman Erika Strassburger said.
