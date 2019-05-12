PITTSBURGH - Police were called early Sunday after a report of a stabbing and gunfire at a Pittsburgh area strip club.
Police told Channel 11 that at about 3:40 a.m., police were called after a man showed up to UPMC Mercy with stab wounds.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
When officers arrived, they said the victim told them he and another man got into an argument at the Spearmint Rhino club, where the stabbing took place.
Police said they also found out a shot was fired during the argument, and the bullet hit a parked car. Police said there were no injuries due to that gunshot.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trying to lose weight? Here are the worst foods to eat if you're on a diet
- Police: Woman shot, killed in Butler County; suspect found dead in Pittsburgh cemetery
- At least 1 person killed in fire at local apartment building
- VIDEO: Florida Woman Died From Dog Bites at Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}