  • Police investigating after man stabbed at local strip club

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police were called early Sunday after a report of a stabbing and gunfire at a Pittsburgh area strip club.

    Police told Channel 11 that at about 3:40 a.m., police were called after a man showed up to UPMC Mercy with stab wounds.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    When officers arrived, they said the victim told them he and another man got into an argument at the Spearmint Rhino club, where the stabbing took place.

    Police said they also found out a shot was fired during the argument, and the bullet hit a parked car. Police said there were no injuries due to that gunshot.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories