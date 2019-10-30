McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Strict new rules about cellphones have gone into effect in the Sto-Rox School District.
Cellphones are now banned for students during the school day in district buildings and property, as well as on buses, in locker rooms, bathrooms, health suites, changing areas and during the time students are under the supervision of the district, according to a revised policy.
Students are allowed to bring their cellphones to school, but they must be turned in to school personnel.
