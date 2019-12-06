ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A student jumped out of a window to safety, and two others were injured after flames broke out early Friday at a Robinson Township apartment building, according to fire officials.
Firefighters were called to the Westpointe Drive complex just before 6 a.m.
#BREAKING: Just arrived to apartment fire at Westpointe Apartments. Several residents evacuated. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5cc5KoCNbj— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 6, 2019
People who live there told WPXI's Mike Holden they heard the fire alarms go off, then smelled and saw thick smoke on the second floor.
PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Robinson Township apartment building
The man who lived in the apartment where the fire started jumped from the windrow to safety. He was not hurt.
Dogs and cats got out safely too! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/uk9zNwvFtI— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 6, 2019
One unit was badly damaged by fire, another 4 units were damaged by smoke and water.
The apartment building housed 200 students who attend the Pittsburgh Technical College. The students who were displaced will be staying in supplemental housing in the same complex. Other students should be able to return to their apartments in a few hours.
The injuries to the two students who were hurt are minor.
Classes will resume as normal, but students who are impacted by the fire will be excused.
Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- More than $22,000 stolen from local school system through fraudulent checks, police say
- Man who allegedly confessed to local woman's murder now saying he didn't do it
- Person leads police on chase through Robinson Township after firing shots from vehicle
- VIDEO: Man squeezed through jagged hole to steal candy from Pittsburgh convenience store, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}