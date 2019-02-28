Students, parents responding to racial incidents at Thomas Jefferson High School

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - Thomas Jefferson High School students and parents are responding to several recent incidents this week regarding race that have caused outrage.
In just the past week, students in the West Jefferson Hills School District have reported a social media post that included racist language, a threat to hang an African American student, the "N” word carved in school property and an Instagram post of two female students in blackface dancing to a rap song.
>>RELATED: Parents outraged over racist social media post allegedly made by high school student
Parents say this is the environment their children are being educated in and they’re outraged.
Thomas Jefferson High School students came together to share their experiences Thursday just days after the post with a threat to hang a student was discussed at a school board meeting. The West Jefferson Hills School District superintendent says that incident is being taken very seriously but parents want to know what about the others.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is speaking with those parents today and taking their concerns to the district for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}