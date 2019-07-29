  • Study: Half of teens who die in Pa. crashes aren't wearing a seat belt

    More people in Pennsylvania are bucking up but one age group is not: teenagers.

    More than half of teens who died in crashes in 2016 were not wearing a seat belt.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says seat belt use is the most important factor in preventing death.

    PennDOT offers resources for parents to help them teach teenagers the rules of the road. You can read it HERE.

