More people in Pennsylvania are bucking up but one age group is not: teenagers.
More than half of teens who died in crashes in 2016 were not wearing a seat belt.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says seat belt use is the most important factor in preventing death.
PennDOT offers resources for parents to help them teach teenagers the rules of the road. You can read it HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Massive fire burning at plaza in Penn Hills; At least 3 firefighters injured
- Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: At least 3 dead, 12 injured when gunman opens fire
- Deer being blamed for fatal crash in Butler County
- Extraterrestrial celebration: UFO Festival returns to western Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}