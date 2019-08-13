Robocall scams are growing in the U.S. and a new study ranked Pennsylvania sixth in the country for receiving the most calls.
More than 239,000 robocalls complaints were filed in the state last year.
Just in the month of April, there were 3.5 billion telemarketing and robocalls made to mobile phones in America.
While some businesses use robocalls for legitimate purposes, 43-percent of all robocalls are actually scams.
Channel 11 reported recently that a Pennsylvania lawmaker is trying to protect you from these calls.
Sen. Bob Casey has proposed a bill to help protect senior citizens from being scammed. The bill would enlist bank tellers and cashiers to spot scams.
