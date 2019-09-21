BALTIMORE - The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has asked the Supreme Court to review the case of a Maryland man convicted in a case chronicled on the podcast “Serial.”
News outlets report the group filed an amicus brief in the case of Adnan Syed.
The brief says Syed was not given a proper opportunity to investigate an unbiased and credible alibi witness.
It also says the decision by Maryland’s highest court to deny Syed a new trial and reinstate his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend will impact criminal defendants “far beyond Maryland’s borders.”
Syed’s lawyer during the trial, Cristina Gutierrez, failed to contact a woman who said she saw Syed at a library at the time prosecutors say he strangled his ex-girlfriend in 1999.
