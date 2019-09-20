PITTSBURGH - The New England Patriots have released former Steelers wide-receiver Antonio Brown.
Brown played just one game for the Patriots.
Brown currently being sued by Britney Taylor, a former trainer who said Brown sexually assaulted her. She filed the civil suit in the Southern District of Florida.
The Associated Press reported another woman has also come forward, saying Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a project at his home in Pittsburgh.
Brown tweeted shortly after his release.
Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots pic.twitter.com/envfHEd6N8— AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019
