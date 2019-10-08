WASHINGTON - The United States Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a man convicted and sentenced for a murder in January 2012.
READ: Jury sentences Jordan Clemons to death for first-degree murder of Karissa Kunco
Jordan Clemons was sentenced to death by a Washington County jury for killing his then-girlfriend, Karissa Kunco. Prosecutors said he slit the woman's throat so deeply the knife hit her spine. Her body was found in the woods and her car was found 7 miles away from the crime scene. It was full of blood and still running.
The Washington County District Attorney said this ends Clemons' direct appeal process.
🚫 APPEAL DENIED 🚫— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) October 8, 2019
The Supreme Court denied Jordan Clemons' appeal in the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Karissa Kunco. Clemons was found guilty and sentenced to death.
She was 21 years old.
This ruling ends Clemons direct appeal process. #karissasarmy pic.twitter.com/I4jEuWKxeA
