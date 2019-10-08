  • Supreme Court will not hear case of local man sentenced to death for 2012 murder

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - The United States Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a man convicted and sentenced for a murder in January 2012.

    READ: Jury sentences Jordan Clemons to death for first-degree murder of Karissa Kunco

    Jordan Clemons was sentenced to death by a Washington County jury for killing his then-girlfriend, Karissa Kunco. Prosecutors said he slit the woman's throat so deeply the knife hit her spine. Her body was found in the woods and her car was found 7 miles away from the crime scene. It was full of blood and still running.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The Washington County District Attorney said this ends Clemons' direct appeal process. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories