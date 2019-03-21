NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man found Friday morning inside a home in New Castle, police said.
Officers were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the home on North Lee Avenue, where the victim’s body was found with gunshot wounds. He was identified as 32-year-old Todd Walker.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is working to learn more about Walker and what led to him being shot to death
The alleged shooter, later identified as Isaiah Angry, fled the home after the shooting. Detectives determined he was their suspect with the help of witnesses who picked him out of photo lineups, authorities said.
The alleged shooter was identified as Isaiah Angry.
After a “be on the lookout” was put out for Angry, a police officer received information that a man was in a wooded area off Boston Avenue. The officer located the man, who turned out to be Angry, and took him into custody, police said.
Charges against Angry include criminal homicide.
