The suspect in the brutal killing of a Pitt student last year attended a status conference at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.
Deputies walked Matthew Darby through the courthouse, giving Channel 11 the first up-close look at the man authorities say stabbed and beat 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet to death in her Oakland apartment in October.
Darby, Sheykhet’s ex-boyfriend, fled to South Carolina before being captured by police there.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala is seeking the death penalty for Darby.
