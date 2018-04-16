  • Suspect in murder of Alina Sheykhet appears at courthouse

    Updated:

    The suspect in the brutal killing of a Pitt student last year attended a status conference at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.

    Deputies walked Matthew Darby through the courthouse, giving Channel 11 the first up-close look at the man authorities say stabbed and beat 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet to death in her Oakland apartment in October.

    Darby, Sheykhet’s ex-boyfriend, fled to South Carolina before being captured by police there. 

    District Attorney Stephen Zappala is seeking the death penalty for Darby.

